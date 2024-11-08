Skip to Content
Rexburg

Indoor golf simulators open in Rexburg and Pocatello

The golf simulators track what kind of club you use and how well you hit the ball
KIFI
The golf simulators track what kind of club you use and how well you hit the ball
By
today at 4:50 PM
Published 5:12 PM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - You might find it harder to enjoy outdoor activities as the weather gets colder. Local News 8 found a new place to get a hole-in-one for fun.

Links Indoor Golf recently opened locations in Rexburg and Pocatello. The company offers golf simulators so new players can learn how to golf and the serious players can avoid getting rusty when there is snow on the ground.

“Our simulators...are powered by TruGolf, one of the few simulators made in the USA," said Links Indoor Golf Marketing Manager, Garrison Kruse. "It really does break down your swing. There's a little camera in there so you can replay. You can go back, you can look at your swing.”

The simulators track the player, their club, and the golf ball so you can see how well you did on the virtual course and where you need to improve.

Kruse says the location in Rexburg should benefit the community because there are so many college students and it will give them the opportunity to enjoy outdoor activities indoors during the long winters.

Article Topic Follows: Rexburg

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content