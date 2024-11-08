Indoor golf simulators open in Rexburg and Pocatello

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - You might find it harder to enjoy outdoor activities as the weather gets colder. Local News 8 found a new place to get a hole-in-one for fun.

Links Indoor Golf recently opened locations in Rexburg and Pocatello. The company offers golf simulators so new players can learn how to golf and the serious players can avoid getting rusty when there is snow on the ground.

“Our simulators...are powered by TruGolf, one of the few simulators made in the USA," said Links Indoor Golf Marketing Manager, Garrison Kruse. "It really does break down your swing. There's a little camera in there so you can replay. You can go back, you can look at your swing.”

The simulators track the player, their club, and the golf ball so you can see how well you did on the virtual course and where you need to improve.

Kruse says the location in Rexburg should benefit the community because there are so many college students and it will give them the opportunity to enjoy outdoor activities indoors during the long winters.