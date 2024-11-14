3 Rexburg UPS employees charged with theft

The following is a news release from Madison County Sheriff's Office.

REXBURG, Idaho (MCSO) —The Madison County Sheriff's Office has completed an investigation into a theft scheme involving multiple employees at the UPS shipping facility in Rexburg, Idaho. The investigation, which began in June 2024, revealed that three UPS employees were involved in the theft of over $7,000 worth of products that were intended for customer delivery.

Following an initial report of the theft regarding a UPS employee, Detectives expanded their investigation to identify additional suspects within the same facility. Working in partnership with UPS security personnel, Detectives uncovered that two additional employees had been using their positions in the damaged goods section of the facility to unlawfully obtain items for personal use.

The three employees, Jerry Hodges, John Forsyth, and Mitchell Wilwand, collaborated in the theft, taking a variety of goods that were ultimately destined for UPS customers.

Jerry Hodges and John Forsyth have been charged with Felony Grand Theft, as the value of the stolen goods exceeded $1,000.

Mitchell Wilwand has been charged with Misdemeanor Petit Theft, as the value of his stolen items was under $1,000.

In cooperation with security supervisors and law enforcement, the suspects have returned many of the stolen items to the Regional Security Supervisor at the UPS facility. This case highlights the importance of teamwork between law enforcement and businesses to hold individuals accountable for their actions.