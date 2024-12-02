Former Rexburg Police Chief passes away

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — The Rexburg Police Department and others are mourning the loss of former Police Chief Lynn Archibald.

Archibald passed away peacefully on November 27 at his home in Burton surrounded by his family.

Archibald worked for the Rexburg Police Department for 38 years, the last 14 years as chief.

According to his obituary, he also worked as a substitute teacher for the Madison School District, where he touched the lives of countless students in Madison County.

His funeral was held Monday.