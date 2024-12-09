Skip to Content
Neighbors quickly put out fire in Rexburg apartment

today at 12:46 PM
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - A group of neighbors in Rexburg put out a possible heater fire that threatened a woman's apartment.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire started in the ceiling heater of the apartment bathroom Sunday night.

Neighbors said they heard the woman shouting for help just after midnight.

2 of her neighbors were able to put the fire out and evacuate the building.

The Idaho Red Cross reminded people to maintain and pay special attention to space heaters, woodburning stoves, and fireplaces as the weather gets colder.

Those heaters and stoves can cause fires if improperly maintained or unattended.

