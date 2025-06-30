Whoopee Days Rodeo partners with Madison Health for cancer awareness

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Day two of the Whoopee Days Rodeo centered around cancer awareness. Between the rough-and-tumble action of cowboys and cowgirls wrangling bulls, messages of inspiration and encouragement played on the big screen from cancer patients to others facing similar hardships.

“So we’re wearing pink tonight to remind everybody to go in and get checked," said Jessica Goudy, a Madison Health spokesperson at the event. "We’ve got screening information that we’re passing out. You’ll hear from some of our cancer patients tonight. We have an amazing voice-over from a local man named Lou Grover who had stage four lung cancer two years ago. It’s about listening to your body, it’s about getting it checked. It’s about showing up as a community to support these people who are at various stages.”

Pink bandanas were handed out, cowboys and cowgirls wore pink button-downs, and a raffle was held with proceeds going toward the cause.

There’s still one more day of the Whoopee Days Rodeo. Attendees can look forward to a patriotic evening, as that’s the theme for the final night.

"We moved this rodeo to a three day rodeo due to community support..." says Chris Johnson, Madison County Fair Board Chairman and event organizer. "Last night, we were within a couple hundred seats of selling out... I suggest if you're interested in coming, which I encourage you to do, jump on myfairgrounds.com or jump on our facebook page. Buy tickets online to guarantee yourself a seat."