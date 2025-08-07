Teacher offers tips for back-to-school sanity

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)– Chances for Southeast Idaho parents to hit the snooze button are about to come to an end as the school bells are about to begin. August is a stressful time for some parents with school picking back up in just a few weeks.

A local teacher is offering tips to parents on how they can get ready for the school year.

"Kids really thrive on a regular schedule. So start getting that bedtime back in place and getting up on time and eating a regular meal to get them eased back in," said Kristi Lords, a 2nd-grade teacher for the Madison School District.

While the weeks will be spent back in the classroom, the summer fun doesn't have to end.

"This isn't the end of their life. We still have a couple of months of nice weather here in Idaho, and so this is something to look forward to as they're going to school all week," said Lords.

Teacher Mrs. Lords encourages parents to make fun weekend plans so their children know the future is still bright.

"It gives them something to look forward to as they get back into those first few weeks of school," said Lords.

With kids home for the summer, most parents are probably familiar with the scene of a chaotic household. Once parents get ready for the school year and everything is back in order, they are reminded to give a big focus on their little ones.

"I think it's important to sit down and talk with your kids about how they are feeling about this year," said Lord. "Sometimes I'm so worried about how I'm feeling, I forget, hey, they're going into a new classroom. They're going in with new teachers and they're going to have some concerns. And it's important not to drop that ball."

Lords says it's important to remember that going back to school can be an exciting time.

"Take a breath, alleviate anxiety, and try to find something peaceful to think about instead of getting worked up. Just enjoy the excitement and the fun of a new session of learning."