Idaho Falls Police Department prepares move to new building

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Police Department is still preparing its move to a new building.

The city of Idaho Falls is reviewing approximately 10 proposals from architects.

The city has purchased the former Idaho Livestock Auction property as a probable location.

Mayor Rebecca Casper said she expected to approve a contract for that work within two to four weeks.

The city says they should have a cost estimate within three to four months.

