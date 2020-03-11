Skip to Content
Idaho Falls Police Department prepares move to new building

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Police Department is still preparing its move to a new building.

The city of Idaho Falls is reviewing approximately 10 proposals from architects. 

The city has purchased the former Idaho Livestock Auction property as a probable location. 

Mayor Rebecca Casper said she expected to approve a contract for that work within two to four weeks.

The city says they should have a cost estimate within three to four months. 

