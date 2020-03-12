Big Sky Conference cancels rest of mens basketball tournament

Top Stories

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Big Sky Conference is canceling the remainder of the mens basketball tournament due to concern over the coronavirus. The quarterfinal round was scheduled to be played Thursday at CentruyLink Arena in Boise.

The Big Sky announced the move Thursday morning. Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said, "after consulting with medical experts, local authorities, and the leadership of our institutions, we feel the decision is prudent to given the health and well-being of all involved."

The Big Sky and CenturyLink Arena will announce a refund policy soon. Fans who purchased tickets to canceled games will be contacted.

Idaho State was set to face Montana Thursday night in the conference quarterfinals. With this announcement, the Bengals season comes to an end.