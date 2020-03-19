Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center looks to help those in need

Top Stories

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - With more people staying at home due to COVID-19, the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center in Idaho Falls continue its advocacy for a safer community.

"We provide crisis intervention," Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Center Director Teena McBride said. "We provide shelter for people who are imminent danger. Initially, the first thing we're looking at when somebody comes to our door is safety. How can we either help them become safer or make sure they are safe."

McBride says problem-solving doesn't have to take place face to face. It can happen over the phone on their hotline in both English and Spanish.

(Local crisis line: 208-235-2412 / National hotline: 1-800-799-723)

"Every day this week we have had a crisis," McBride said. "We have helped fill out a Civil Protection Order. We've handled a sex assault case. So while we're not seeing as much face to face traffic and people coming through the door. We're still functioning and assisting those who need the help."

In this time of the pandemic, helping those who you think may be at risk can go a long way.

"Monitor your neighbors, ask, you know, can you do some shopping for somebody who maybe is more risk," McBride said. "If you know if somebody that you believe is in an abusive relationship or has had past domestic violence. You just might touch base. How are things going? Are things going okay? If you really have a concern about somebody's safety have law enforcement do a welfare check."

The Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center in Idaho Falls office is open from 9 am to 5 pm. It is located at 1050 Memorial Dr, Idaho Falls, ID 83402.