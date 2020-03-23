Bronco Bus Bites supply Blackfoot students with lunch

Top Stories

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Blackfoot School District 55 is not letting students go without lunch.

The spread of COVID-19 has forced school districts across the state to temporarily pause school, leaving many children from low income families without school lunch.

The Bronco Bus Bites lunch program started Monday, as staff from the schools and district packed up hundreds of brown bags for students.

We are off and rolling, delivering lunches to "PM- Afternoon Take-Home" bus stops and also at the schools! Thanks to all... Posted by Blackfoot School District #55 on Monday, March 23, 2020

"We have a tendency to think our kids aren't always able to come to the schools to get lunch, so we decided to take the lunches to them," said superintendent Brian Kress.

School bus drivers took the lunches to the regular bus stops for kids to pick up. Lunches are available to anyone under 18, regardless if they're a student in District 55.

Students can also pick up lunches at Fort Hall Elementary, Donald D. Stalker Elementary, I.T. Stoddard Elementary, Ridge Crest Elementary, Groveland Elementary, Wapello Elementary, Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade, Mountain View Middle School, and Independence High School.

The lunches are available Monday through Friday for the foreseeable future, Kress said. You can see the tentative schedule here.