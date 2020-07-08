Rexburg’s first LGBTQ and Minority Resource Center is in the works

Top Stories

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - "Right now we are standing in front of the new LGBTQ Center for Rexburg," said founder, Grey Woodhouse.

For the past two months the space has been undergoing renovations, and Woodhouse expects to be fully functional with therapists, community meetings, classes and more come January 2021.

"It's for everyone honestly so people can come here, ask questions. Parents of people that just came out like they can come, but overall a safe place for the LGBTQ community and provide resources that the school can provide," Woodhouse said.

The center will be called 'Marsha's Place,' named after Marsha P. Johnson, a prominent figure in the LGBTQ movement.

For the last five years, Woodhouse has lived in Rexburg and has seen the need for an LGBTQ Resource center continue to grow, "But in the last five years, it really has changed a lot. I've seen a lot more gay people come out, trans people, everything," Woodhouse said.

She hopes this will change the culture of the community with education.

"The culture of the community is typically pretty homophobic, in the sense that they don't know they're being homophobic. We have to bring an education for that community to show them why it's not okay, what they're doing, and how to actually provide equality for the LGBTQ community," Woodhouse said.

Donations and funds from Woodhouse's personal pocket are helping the center for the community come to life.

Woodhouse says while not everyone has been supportive, it's been great to interact with the majority who are.

"So many people are like how can I help? Like I had no idea and it's been really cool that in a small town, you can do that. In a big town I don't feel like people would just be walking in or anything, so its been really cool that way. Its not just 'the gays are taking over' or anything, we want it to be a community wide thing," Woodhouse said.

The center is located at 12 College Ave. in Rexburg.

You can donate to the center and find out more here.