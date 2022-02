IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The following school districts will be closed today (Wednesday 02/23/2022) due to extreme cold weather:

Bingham Academy

Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center

Blackfoot School District 55

Clark County School District 261

Firth School District 59

Idaho Science and Technology Charter School

Shelley Joint District 60

Snake River School District 52

West Jefferson District 253