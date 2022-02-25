Police release identity of snowmobiler killed

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (KIFI) - The Gallatin County Coroner’s Office investigated a snowmobile accident involving a fatality near West Yellowstone Wednesday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office says the accident involved 65-year-old Frank James Crow of Alabama.

Police say Crow’s snowmobile left the trail and struck a tree on the Little Snowy Trail. Crow had become separated from his wife, whom he was riding with, and had not been seen for approximately 60 minutes.

Crow was later discovered just off the trail by Gallatin County Sheriff Search & Rescue volunteers who were searching for him.

The investigation is still ongoing and cause of death is pending.

A coroner from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is handling the death investigation.