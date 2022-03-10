Dangerous Wind Chills today

Wind Chill Warning through 9am for northern counties: northern Butte County, Clark County, northern half of Fremont County. We've also registered severe wind chill in Jackson Hole this morning; -47 below just ahead of sunrise.

High pressure drifts and ushers out this arctic air and we'll have warmer temperatures tomorrow and Saturday.

Highs today 17-22 degrees above zero, however, wind chills will make it feel more like -15 to -20 below. Northerly winds 5-10. Increasing cloudiness into the day and single digit temperatures tonight at 5-8 degrees.

Highs tomorrow in the low 30's for the valley and then mid 40's for Saturday with a slight shower chance for Idaho Falls and Blackfoot on Sunday - 30%. Better shower chances for the mountains on Sunday after the time change Saturday night (spring forward 1 hour). Spring will arrive in about 11 days...more to come with showers next week and temperatures in the 50's.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather