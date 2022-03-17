Multiple non-injury crashes on I-15

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - On Wednesday at approximately 5:58 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a multi-vehicle crash northbound I15 at milepost 104, southwest of Shelley.

Two vehicles were traveling northbound on I-15 when they left the lane of travel and spun onto the left shoulder. A semi truck passing the vehicles decelerated and was struck by two cars. Immediately after, five subsequent crashes occurred.

Traffic was slowed due to the crashes; however, the interstate was not blocked. The right hand northbound lane was closed for approximately two hours while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police