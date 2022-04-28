1 rescued from house fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Jefferson County Dispatch received a call Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. about a house on fire where the caller was attempting to remove a disabled man from the house.

Three JCSO deputies and two Central Fire Chiefs responded directly to the scene where the reporting party indicated the disabled homeowner was collapsed on his living room floor.

The five individuals entered the home prior to any fire equipment arriving and had to pack the semi-conscious homeowner out of the home. The home was filled with heavy smoke and heat, and the first responders were able to safely remove the homeowner and pack him to a safe location. The fire apparatus arrived, and firefighters entered the home and extinguished the smoldering fire. There was extensive damage to the bedroom of the home and smoke damage throughout.

Due to the quick action of the deputies and fire chiefs, the homeowner survived this fire and was transported to the hospital for evaluation and monitoring. All above mentioned rescuers were checked out by Central Fire EMS. There was some minor smoke inhalation, but all personnel remained on duty throughout the day.

The calling party was from the Senior Citizens Meals on Wheels. She heard the homeowner calling for help when knocking on the door. She also entered the house after calling 911 but was unable to help the victim out of the house.

Fire Chief Carl Anderson said her quick action in calling 911 is commendable and he thanks her for her courage in attempting the rescue.

The deputies and fire chiefs involved in the life-saving response were Deputies Cleverly, McRae, Mathie, and Chiefs Kelly and Giannini.

Central Fire District and the Jefferson County Sheriff Office extends their sincere gratitude to those who consider this as “just another day on the job.” The outcome of this incident could have been much different had they not made the response decisions that they made.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.