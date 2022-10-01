Farmers Market winding down after successful season

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- It's been a successful season at the Farmer's Market but the season is slowly coming to a close.

Venus Koski, with Lazy K Farms, says their first year went well. "It was a really good business decision for us. We've probably tripled what we sold...and so, we're doing really well, and enjoying it. Met lots of new people and hopefully we'll get some regular customers all year round."

Ben Carlos, with Black Bear Family Farms, says much of the same. "It's been a very good season. Yes, it really has, especially here at the Idaho Falls Market. It's just a great crowd. Lots of people...and lots of really good vendors. So, it just brings the people out, which is nice."

They say, with the market winding down to a close, they feel bittersweet about the end of the year.

"I am definitely ready for some quiet time and maybe having a Saturday off, but we really enjoy what we do and it gives us a chance to bring our produce to the community. So we're happy," said Koski.

The last day to attend the Idaho Falls Market is October 31.

Next Saturday, October 8th, the market will have a carnival to add some more family fun.