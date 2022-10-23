Teton County Trash Bash reminds people of the importance of recycling

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Teton Valley community rolled out the red carpet to remind others of the importance of recycling.

It was the return of the annual Teton Valley Trash Bash after it took a brief pause due to Covid-19.

The Executive Director for the Teton Valley community Recycling Center, Angela Saggiomo, says when the announcement of the event's return went out the whole area was excited. "I can really see how excited the community gets for this event, and it's really fun for people to showcase their creativity and the way that we can incorporate more reuse and recycling into our into our lives," she says.

The event highlights how we can all be creative when it comes to reusing items. Saggiomo says, "Trash Bash is here to highlight how we can reuse more materials and how we can recycle more and divert our waste from the landfill and get creative with what we think of as one time items and think of them in a more creative and useful way."

She says people really get creative with this event as well. "Seeing how many people have shown up, I can really see how excited the community gets for this event, and it's really fun for people to showcase their creativity and the way that we can incorporate more reuse and recycling into our into our lives."

Anastasia participated in the events "Trashion" Show, showing off how people made some unique clothing pieces just through reusing trash items.

She says while it may have taken her a couple days to make her piece, it was fun to be involved with others participating in the show.

She says being in the show allowed her to show off an important side of her. "I think I just think creativity and fun is sort of the best part for me. I also participate in festivals and and I saw somebody actually with a sort of a jellyfish type costume with a clear umbrella that got it into my head. And when I found this one that was already like partially destroyed, it was like, Oh, this is perfect for jellyfish, costume, trash."

She says this isn't the first times participated in the show but hopes to keep participating. "This is my second time participating in this fashion. So I think it's just such a great event, really creative and fun, and I love that it supports the recycling center and that so many people get to be involved."

Organizers says they hope to conintue the event and bring it back next year as well.