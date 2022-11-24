Snow showers coming back into eastern ID starting this weekend.

We have snow showers back within the region as soon as we hit the weekend early on Saturday morning. We are expecting a quick band of light snow showers on that day that will be gone by the afternoon. Snow accumulation looks to be around a half inch or less region wide with maybe an inch for the upper Snake River Plain up towards Island Park.



We have our next batch of snow showers coming back on Sunday night. This next system late on Sunday will look to stick around for much of the day on Monday too dropping lots of moderate to heavy snowfall across much of the region. We can expect winds to ramp up to be between 15-30 mph with this system too. This could provide some dangerous blowing snow conditions in our rural areas. Accumulation from this system looks to be between 2-5 inches for most of the region with some areas looking towards 6 to 7 inches by the Tetons in western WY.



A break then follows with stray snow showers on Tuesday before we look for the second half of the work week to also be filled with snow showers.