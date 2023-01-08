Fair Early Weather draws people to see the frozen falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The greenbelt in Idaho Falls still managed to draw many people out early Sunday thanks to the fair weather of the morning and early afternoon. People and Wildlife came out and enjoyed the frozen falls.

Mary Brooks was one of those people who came to the green belt. For her seeing the green belt during the winter especially on Sunday is a nice get away before the beginning of a new week. "So my spouse and I, we get out and do different walks around. So Sunday we picked to do my The Lovely Falls Again, which I fell in love with when I moved here. So a couple of years ago. And I've seen it every season and I will not ever not come here."

She says seeing the falls touched by winter and covered in ice, is like seeing the river stuck in time. "It's just it's majestic. It's absolutely majestic. I love it because it doesn't matter what season you come here. It's just like it's always changing. Always changing, and it's weird how there's, no water flowing, but yet you can still see what the water did to it."

The fair weather didn't stick for long however as early Sunday Afternoon snow started falling.