Moms spend the day at the zoo celebrating Mother’s Day with their families

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-A annual tradition has once again returned to Idaho Falls. Every year, on Mother's Day weekend the Idaho Falls Zoo allows moms to visit the zoo with half off, their entry fee. Many of the moms bring their entire families to the Zoo to enjoy a day.

"It's Mother's Day and we want to take our baby out to the zoo for the first time," said Sarah Hardwicke, who says her Baby is really enjoying the variety of the birds the zoo had to offer.

"We love the zoo. We usually buy a pass every year and come once a week. So I love it just as much as my kids do," said Jessica Workman. Jessica came to the zoo with her Mother in law and much of her family. She says she love's to listen to the Kookaburra as they call.

Her Mother in Law Rose Workman says being at the zoo with her grandkids is very rewarding. "Grandkids are the best. The reason to have children is so you can have grandchildren." She says being at the zoo is fun for her especially since the zoo in Idaho Falls has different animals than what is found in her zoo closer to home. "I like the animals, we have a zoo in Utah, but you guys have animals that we don't have in Utah."

Spending time with their families was fun but many of the moms had their own animals that they wanted to see. "The black swans here. Yes. I love seeing all the different birds. That's really unique. You don't see a lot of birds. In other zoos, the pink cockatoo. I forget what it's called exactly, but it's got a pink face. That one's really pretty," said Jessica.

"I love the otters. They're my favorite animal. You can see them out in the wild here. Up here in Idaho," said Rose.

Many of the moms shared how coming to the zoo for Mother's Day might become their new family tradition.