3 things to know this morning – June 30, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Friday.

1. The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a fire in the 3000 block of South Holmes Avenue, just before 9:30 a.m. yesterday morning. All of the contents inside the shop are a loss with total damage estimated at approximately $300 thousand dollars.

2. The Idaho Transportation Department is planning to expand Interstate-15 to meet demand between Pocatello and Idaho Falls. They plan to build additional lanes in the median. Construction is scheduled to begin next year with the section between the Northgate Interchange and the main Blackfoot exit. The whole project will take several years to complete.

3. The co-founder and owner of Pocatello boarding school, Rudie Aguiar, is competing for a chance to skate with Tony Hawk. The winner also receives $10 thousand dollars which Rudie will use to build a better skate park. Voting runs through 8 p.m. next Thursday. You can find more information on the competition here.