Tourism taking shape in Island Park Tours

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI)- The summer season is the most significant time of year for tourism in Island Park. The warm sunny weather draws people to come and explore the high hills of Island Park and Fremont County.

"We're starting to see a good trend in the upward direction. It's still not what it was the last couple of years. I think a lot of that is, you know, all the travelers in the late winter," said Mike Wilson the President of the Yellowstone Teton Territory Tourism Board.

Wilson would add that many in Island Park are hopeful with the current outlook of gas prices. However, the area is still reeling from the consequences of what happened last year with Yellowstone flooding. "I think we're still a little bit down. I think a lot of the travelers in the past three years, took their distance, covered post-COVID vacations, and now they're going back to the bigger cities, the Disney Worlds, and stuff like that," said Wilson.

Something Richard Turpin the General Manager of the Sawtelle Mountain Resort has noticed as well. "In all honesty, at this point, hoping it could get better, And I think it will, like I say. But right now it does make me a little nervous.

Turpin and Wilson say that the late arrival of Summer weather could have also caused some issues as well. However, they went on to say that things are looking up for the Independence Day holiday.

"Bookings are looking really good for the 4th of July as we're standing here. You can see all the people walking by and this is a very good sign. It's very good."

"We are full. People are coming to see the area. It's jam-packed up here in Island Park right now. People are just out having a good time. And it's fun to see that," said Turpin.

Island Park and business owners in the area say there are tons of things to look forward to this summer and many have high hopes for the tourism to pick up.

"I'm very proud of all the local other local organizations and all the cool activities that we've got coming up. Lakeside Lodge has a big firework show coming up on the fourth and a party out there, and it is just in multiple different little venues of happenings," said Wilson.

"We've got this summer festival coming up real soon, the end of the month. And so we look forward to that. Lots of vendors coming in, lots of little booths and crafts, and things to do. Last year was our first year doing that. And it was a big hit. So we're just making it bigger and better this year," said Turpin.

Wilson adds that Island Park is looking into improving its ADA accessibility points.

"One thing that we're working on and State Parks is working on is an increase in ADA accessibility. And we're hoping to have a lot of new projects completed, which again will help increase our tourism," said Wilson. He added that they have already identified many key spots to make those needed changes. "They've got a good list of projects going out that they're working on and getting engineering done and getting geared up to do the improvements," Wilson said.