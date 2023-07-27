Skip to Content
Top Stories

3 things to know this morning – July 27, 2023

By
today at 2:46 AM
Published 7:03 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. Lori Vallow-Daybell appeared virtually in court for a motion yesterday. The defense asked that Vicki Hoban, Tammy Daybell's aunt, be removed from issuing a statement at sentencing. Judge Steven Boyce denied the motion to prevent it, and will allow Hoban to issue her statement during Monday's sentencing.

2. The Hayden Fire is now burning over 11,000 acres. Stage 1 fire restrictions are set to go into effect after midnight tomorrow. This means you cannot start a fire, including campfires and smoking. 

3. Starting today, Greater Idaho Falls Transit, also known as GIFT, is now offering after-hour service from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The price will be $10 per ride. Discounted fares do not apply to the after hours service.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Zach Glancy

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content