3 things to know this morning – July 27, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. Lori Vallow-Daybell appeared virtually in court for a motion yesterday. The defense asked that Vicki Hoban, Tammy Daybell's aunt, be removed from issuing a statement at sentencing. Judge Steven Boyce denied the motion to prevent it, and will allow Hoban to issue her statement during Monday's sentencing.

2. The Hayden Fire is now burning over 11,000 acres. Stage 1 fire restrictions are set to go into effect after midnight tomorrow. This means you cannot start a fire, including campfires and smoking.

3. Starting today, Greater Idaho Falls Transit, also known as GIFT, is now offering after-hour service from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The price will be $10 per ride. Discounted fares do not apply to the after hours service.