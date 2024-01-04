Firth Fire Department still recovering from station fire 2 years ago

FIRTH, Idaho (KIFI) – The recent fire burning an auxiliary building at the Ririe Fire Station, reminds us of a similar situation that happened nearly two years ago at the Firth Fire Station.

The fire department having to respond to their own station, not being able to save much.

We decided to check in with them about how they have been able to move on since. Despite the devastation, it actually gave them a new start with plans to build a bigger and better station.

But they say moving forward is something they could not have done without community support from church organizations, other fire departments small businesses, larger businesses, like Firehouse Subs, and even Congressman Rep. Mike Simpson, who has provided majority of the funds.

Right now, they are still operating out of a rented, former potato cellar. But they hope to break ground on the new station sometime this year, the date just has not yet been determined.