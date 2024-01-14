Idaho Falls Chamber implements new system to promote business growth

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is using a new system to support local businesses.

It's called Entrepreneurial Operating Systems or EOS. They are partnering with Erik Madsen, a certified EOS implementor who will work closely with them in the coming months.

"As a native of Eastern Idaho, I believe that this is a great location not only to raise a family, but to start a small business," said Madsen.

While Idaho Falls businesses are successful overall, Communication Director Larissa Hale says business owners have been seeking a resource like EOS to help them overcome economic roadblocks and other small business challenges.

"The Entrepreneurial Operating System is a set of simple practical tools and concepts that help entrepreneurial growth minded organizations to improve," Madsen explained.

The principles of EOS are based on the writings of business author Gino Wickman. The system focuses on 6 key components:

Vision People Data Issues Process Traction

The chamber believes that by strengthening these components, "businesses can align their teams, establish clear objectives, and create a roadmap for sustainable growth."

Throughout their partnership, the chamber will connect businesses to EOS resources while Madsen will recommend participation in the chamber.