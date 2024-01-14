Skier dead after getting buried by avalanche

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wyoming (KIFI)-A skier is dead after getting buried by an avalanche in Lincoln County, Wyoming on Sunday. The incident happened near Prater Canyon and Star Valley Golf Course, where the surviving skier was transported following the avalanche. According to Teton County Search and Rescue, two skiers were riding in the area when the avalanche happened. One managed to escape from the falling snow, and is in good condition. No further information has been released.

