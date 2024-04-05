News you can use this morning – April 5, 2024
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - New developments in two of the biggest murder trials in the state, as the search continues for a Madison county teen. Here's some news you can use this morning.
- A new phase of the Chad Daybell murder trial begins this morning
The 50 finalists for the jury will move to the strike phase. Both the prosecution and the defense will take turns selecting which jurors they think will be most favorable to their case, by eliminating the ones they do not want based on their answers during all the previous questioning.
In the end, there will be 18 left, to make up the 12 jurors and 6 alternates.
- Bryan Kohberger's lawyers want his future trial moved somewhere else.
Kohberger's legal team says that a hired consultant surveyed 400 local people and discovered it would be impossible to find an unbiased jury.
Prosecutors say that given the global exposure of the case -- moving the trial would *not make a difference.
- The Madison County Sheriff's Office needs your help.
Deputies are trying to find 16-year-old Cordell Kenworthy. He is an endangered runaway. He is about 6-feet tall. He has glasses and brown hair that is longer than you see in this picture. We're told he may have gone to Idaho Falls or Pocatello to see friends.
If you know of Cordell’s whereabouts, call the Madison County sheriff's office.