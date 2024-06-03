Summer free lunch programs kicked off Monday

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI)- There may be 104 days of summer vacation, but those first 30 days, can be hard on families as they transition from school provided lunches, into summer without those lunches.

"It's honestly something to do just to help us get out of the house. I do my meal prep every Sunday, and I was thinking, what are the girls going to eat every day this week? Because usually my daughter's at school, and so she has school lunch. And then my four year old just likes chicken nuggets every day. But with both of them home, they get a little more picky. And so we just like that there's there's a variety and that there's something for them that they can just have every days," said Nicole Anderton, a mother in the area.

Nicole Anderton is just one of the many mom's who feels the relief from the help those summer school lunches can provide.

"We look forward to every year that gets us out of the house. I don't have to make lunch, just a big perk where we can just come and play and see friends and just a fun part of our week," Abbey Groesbeck said.

Abbey's kid's also say it's a quality meal. "It's pretty good!" Anson Groesbeck said. "Yeah, it was really good I like it," Harlee Groesbeck said.

District 93's Child Nutriction supervisor Heather Plain said continuing the summer program is one of their biggest concerns for the summer, because it can help everyone in the community.

"It's not necessarily for those who wouldn't have meals, it's for all kids. And so that just includes that includes them all. And they don't even have to be from Bonneville School District. So if you're a grandparent, your grandkids are visiting and you want an outing for the day, then come and come and eat with us. Kids ages 1 to 18 all eat for free," Plain said.

The lunches are normally held outside, but Monday's lunch was moved inside because of the threat of rain.

"That's why we always have a backup plan. I'm glad it's not raining, but we always have a backup plan for inclement weather, and we will be just in the gym. That's right next to our trailer. So we're always watching. If kids are coming and they're not sure we're open. We will be here Monday through Thursday through June," Plain said.

Nicole and Abbey both say there is another benefit to the summer lunch program.

"Sitting down and eating together is a priority for us. All meals of the day. We get to connect and just share the time, talking and sharing what we enjoy," Abbey said.

"The bonus is that there's the park and the playground that's right here. So they can just go play for a little bit," Nicole said.

The program will run until June 27th.

Hillview Elementary School will serve lunch from 11 am to Noon and Cloverdale Elementary will serve lunch from 11:30 to 12:30.

Other districts in the Region are also holding similar programs.

Madison School District #321 will be serving lunch, June 3 - 28, Monday through Friday at Madison Middle School 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. More information on that program click here.

Jefferson School District #251 will be serving lunch and breakfast. For more information on that program click here.

Lunch: Mondays through Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Harwood Elementary - June 5 to Aug. 15

Roberts Elementary - July 29 to Aug. 15

Breakfast: Mondays through Thursdays, 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Harwood and Roberts Elementary - July 29 to August 15

Idaho Falls School District #91 will be serving lunch, more information on that program can be found here.

Lunch available Monday-Thursday at the following locations:

Kate Curley Park: June 10th -July 31st, 11:30-12:30, No meal service July 3rd and 4th

Eagle Rock: June 10th -July 31st, 12:00-12:30, No meal service July 3rd and 4th

We will have breakfast and lunch available Monday-Friday at the following location:

Longfellow July 22nd -August 9th, Breakfast 8:00-8:30, Lunch 12:00-12:30

Pocatello/Chubbuck School District #25 will be serving lunches, more information on that program can be found here.

June 3rd – August 2nd

Lunch served from 11:30AM – 12:30PM weekdays

Locations Served: