Blackfoot firefighter hospitalized after structure collapse

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI)-A firefighter from the Blackfoot Fire Department has been hospitalized after part of a building collapses during a fire on Wednesday afternoon. The firefighter was life flighted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition. The Blackfoot Fire Department responded to the fire on 1600 W Parks Rd. for a report of a structure fire around 1:39 p.m. No further information was released.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.