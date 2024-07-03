Skip to Content
Blackfoot firefighter hospitalized after structure collapse

today at 10:01 PM
Published 9:59 PM
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI)-A firefighter from the Blackfoot Fire Department has been hospitalized after part of a building collapses during a fire on Wednesday afternoon.

The firefighter was life flighted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition.

The Blackfoot Fire Department responded to the fire on 1600 W Parks Rd. for a report of a structure fire around 1:39 p.m.

No further information was released.
