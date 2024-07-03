Traffic stop turns into drug bust near Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A routine traffic stop near Pocatello turned into a significant seizure of drugs by Idaho State Police Domestic Highway Enforcement on Tuesday.

Idaho State Police say a DHE trooper pulled a car over on Interstate 86 for invalid registration.

The trooper says the driver, a 23-year-old woman from California, did not have a valid driver's license.

The trooper also observed suspicious behavior from the passengers, and the smell of marijuana coming from the car.

A search of the car revealed more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine, as well as multiple THC-type cartridges.

The female driver was arrested and booked in the Bannock County Jail for trafficking methamphetamine.

The three passengers were arrested as well, including a 34-year-old woman from Tulare, California, for trafficking methamphetamine.

She was booked in the Bannock County Jail.

Two juvenile males were booked in the Bannock County Juvenile Detention Center for trafficking illegal drugs.

"This seizure highlights our unwavering commitment to removing illegal drugs from our communities," said DHE Canine Sergeant Chris Cottrell. "These dangerous substances pose significant risks to public health and safety, and we remain dedicated to protecting our citizens."