Lots of trash left after Idaho Falls Independence Day celebrations

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Last night's Fourth of July festivities left a lot of trash at the Snake River Landing.

Marcy Logue, an Idaho Falls resident, reached out to Local News 8 about the trash.

She says she was walking her dog Friday morning when she found some small pieces of trash on the ground and began to pick them up.

The further she walked, however, she found more garbage.

When she reached the Waterfront at Snake River Landing, she was shocked to find the entire field littered with trash.

She's wondering what can be done to keep her neighborhood cleaner at future festivities.

"This is our community, our neighborhood, and essentially our backyard," said Marcey. I have a 73-pound husky rescue that I walk here all day, every day. And to see so much trash in our special little space, it's heartbreaking because it is excessive right now. "

Marcey says she is also wondering if there were not enough trash bins for the amount of people there last night.

She says crews were out cleaning up the mess at 7 a.m. Friday.

Crews were still cleaning around 3 p.m. Friday.