5 people hospitalized after hay swather crash south of Ririe

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle injury crash south of Ririe, involving a hay swather. Just before 8:00 a.m. on July 6, 2024, Idaho State Police (ISP) troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle injury crash. A 2005 GMC pickup, driven by a juvenile, was eastbound on US26 near milepost 348, south of Ririe. A 2023 Macdon hay swather, driven by a juvenile, was westbound on US26 at milepost 348, south of Ririe. The GMC pickup crossed the center line, struck the arm of the hay swather, and came to rest in a corn field on the right shoulder of the road. The driver of the pickup and another juvenile were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The following passengers of the GMC pickup were also transported to a local hospital: a 19-year-old-female of Victor, ID, an 18-year-old-male of Victor, ID, and a 22-year-old-female of Victor, ID. The driver of the pickup was wearing a seatbelt. The passengers of the pickup were not wearing a seatbelt.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.