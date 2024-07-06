One dead; police officer wounded in Fort Hall shooting

FORT HALL (KIFI)-One man is dead and a fort hall police officer has been wounded in a shooting on the reservation. Police responded to reports of a 13-year-old girl being sexually assaulted last night. They were confronted by the suspect, a 20-year-old man, who pointed a gun at officers. While the suspect was killed, an officer was hospitalized but later released. The F.B.I. will lead an investigation into the shooting. We have reached out to both the fort hall police department and the Bingham County sheriff's office for more information. Both told us they are unavailable until Monday.

