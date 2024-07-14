Pocatello responds to the assassination attempt on Donald Trump

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello residents spoke out on the assassination attempt on Donald Trump Saturday.

Many told Local News 8 that they are deeply concerned about the direction our country is heading and the violent political climate.

"It's just It's just scary that that's the world we live in, said Jarrett. "Either way is whichever way you support. I don't feel like we should be trying to do that to people."

"I feel like it's an example of how polarized how successfully the polarized media has become in dividing the United States and their ideologies, Sheldon told us. "And it really does make me sad that it went to this point. And ultimately, I do believe that it is a good example of the extremes that some people will go to once they have that fear ingrained into their bodies."



"Mr. Trump, President Trump has faced the reality that his candidacy has angered a lot of people and I think he has been running as a candidate, knowing that he was putting his life at risk all along, quite frankly," said Dennis. "I think that's perhaps one of the reasons why his response wasn't as reactionary perhaps he recognizes that fact himself right from the from the get go. I think he's brave and I appreciate his courage and I appreciate what he's trying to do."

The FBI says they have not determined a motive from the shooter yet.