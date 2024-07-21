President Biden endorses Kamala Harris after dropping out of race

WASHINGTON D.C. - President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for reelection following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election.



The decision comes after escalating pressure from Biden’s Democratic allies to step aside following the June 27 debate, in which the 81-year-old president trailed off, often gave nonsensical answers and failed to call out the former president’s many falsehoods.



Biden plans to serve out the remainder of his term in office, which ends at noon on Jan. 20, 2025.

(This story is from the Associated Press)