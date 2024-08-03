Skip to Content
Helicopter incident takes place while returning from fire response

Published 11:29 AM

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho— A helicopter incident occurred 25 miles east of Burley, Idaho in Cassia County, while it was returning to Pocatello, from the Stockdale Fire in Nevada yesterday evening.

Emergency personnel responded to the incident and transported the helicopter pilot and the three Forest Service firefighters onboard to Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley, Idaho, where they were treated and released overnight.

USDA Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, and National Transportation Safety Board officials are actively investigating the incident.

