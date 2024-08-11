Missing 89-year-old hiker found safe & alive

CUSTER COUNTY (KIFI, KIDK)-Bing Olbum, A 89-year-old hiker who was missing for the last several days, has been found safe and alive.



"It is an extraordinary outcome for this incident," the Custer County Sheriff's Office said.

His camp was located late in the evening of August 10.



Local residents ventured out on horseback and located him at approximately 12:30 a.m. on August 11, he was returned home around 3:00 a.m.



Sheriff Levi Maydole is thankful for the relentless efforts of our wonderful community in providing this outcome.



Bing's will to survive has resulted in an unbelievably good ending to this incident.



We hope that his recovery is swift, and he will be enjoying time with his family and friends.