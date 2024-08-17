Skip to Content
Bonneville County inmate fails to return to jail

Bonneville County Sherriff
today at 11:32 AM
Published 11:36 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Be on the lookout for 32-year-old Gustavo Sedano-Olivas. Mr Sedano-Olivas is an inmate on work release who failed to return to jail. Mr. Sedano-Olivas was scheduled to return the night of August 16 after his work shift. 

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for Mr Sedano-Olivas.

Mr Sedano-Olivas is described as 31 years old, with a height of 5’7”, weighing 150lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. Mr Sedano-Olivas is pictured above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact dispatch at 208-529-1200 or report anonymously at www.ifcrime.org.

