Skip to Content
Top Stories

Rexburg sewer line break limits City water use

MGN Online
By
today at 1:16 PM
Published 1:07 PM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Rexburg residents are being asked to limit water use until further notice. The following is a City of Rexburg press release:

A major City sewer line was hit and damaged by the contractor working on the US 20 interchange project.

Please limit indoor water use (toilets, sinks, laundry, showers, car washes, etc.) until further notice in all parts of the City while the contractor and City work to address the situation.

Crews are actively on the scene to address the situation. We don't have a timeline at this moment, but we will keep you posted as we learn more.

Water has not been contaminated, crews are working to restrict the flow of water.

10:55am UPDATE: Out of an abundance of caution, Rexburg Rapids and the splash pad at Porter Park will be closed for the remainder of the day.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Stephanie Lucas

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content