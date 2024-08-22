Rexburg sewer line break limits City water use

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Rexburg residents are being asked to limit water use until further notice. The following is a City of Rexburg press release:

A major City sewer line was hit and damaged by the contractor working on the US 20 interchange project.

Please limit indoor water use (toilets, sinks, laundry, showers, car washes, etc.) until further notice in all parts of the City while the contractor and City work to address the situation.

Crews are actively on the scene to address the situation. We don't have a timeline at this moment, but we will keep you posted as we learn more.

Water has not been contaminated, crews are working to restrict the flow of water.

10:55am UPDATE: Out of an abundance of caution, Rexburg Rapids and the splash pad at Porter Park will be closed for the remainder of the day.