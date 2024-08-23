1 woman dead after late-night shooting in Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - One woman is dead and a suspect is in custody after a late-night shooting in Rexburg.

Rexburg Police Officers responded to a call saying shots were fired around Lilac Street in the Mill Hollow neighborhood around 11:15 Thursday night.

When they arrived, police took a male suspect into custody without incident and found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. They tried to give her emergency medical attention, but the female died at the scene.

There is no ongoing threat to the public.

Police are still investigating and ask you to avoid the area for the time being.