An inmate at the Bonneville County Jail has passed away

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bonneville County Sherriff is investigating the death of 43-year-old inmate, Lucas Lamar Charboneau.

Mr. Charboneau was found unresponsive in his cell on the morning of August 25. Deputies attempted life-saving measures until Idaho Falls Ambulance arrived. Charboneau was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he later passed away.

Bonneville County Sheriff with the help of the Tri-County Sheriff’s Association is investigating the circumstances surrounding Mr. Charboneaus’ death.