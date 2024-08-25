Skip to Content
 Two city streets in Pocatello have been closed due to a broken water main

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Two city streets in Pocatello have been closed due to flooding caused by a broken water main. The break was caused by an old 12-inch cross fitting that came apart.

First responders received initial calls a little after 7 o'clock the night of August 24 after several houses were flooded.

The incident happened north of the Westwood Mall, causing both West Maple and Moreland to be shut down.

Crews will be working on the intersection from August 25 to 26 to clean up the mud on the city streets and sidewalks.

