Fishing is now open for two rivers in Yellowstone National Park

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyoming (KIFI) – In a press release from Yellowstone National Park, both the Madison and Gibbon rivers are open to fishing effective immediately.

The Firehole River, being strongly influenced by geothermal features, is now open to fishing with partial restrictions. The river and its associated tributaries will be closed to fishing daily from 2 p.m. to sunrise the following day.

Please study the revised map for current fishing closures. Read the Fishing Regulations 2024 Booklet for more information.