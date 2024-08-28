Idaho Falls K9 officer passes away

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A K9 officer for the Idaho Falls Police Department has died. The department announced the death on Facebook Tuesday.

The K9 named Diezel was a 2-year-old Dutch Shepherd dog and had been with the department for about a year. He was in the process of becoming certified as a Narcotics Detection and Patrol K9 officer with his handler.

They said Diezel was found deceased early in the afternoon on Monday, August 26, by his handler. The dog was off-duty and was at home when he was found. The handler and Diezel had played together earlier in the day and Diezel appeared to be good health. A necropsy, performed Monday evening, showed that Diezel had a large tumor on his heart.

We are sad to share the news of the death of one of our K9 officers, K9 Diezel, after an unexpected medical issue. Diezel, a 2-year-old Dutch Shepherd, had been with the Idaho Falls Police Department for about a year and was in the process of becoming certified as a Narcotics Detection and Patrol Work K9 with his handler.

Diezel, who was off-duty and at home at the time, was found deceased early in the afternoon on Monday, August 26th by his handler. The handler and Diezel had played together earlier in the day and Diezel appeared to be in good health. A necropsy, performed Monday evening, showed that Diezel had a large tumor on his heart that appears to have caused his death.

"Our K9s are valued and respected members of the IFPD team. To lose Diezel unexpectedly like this, at the start of a promising career serving our community, is upsetting. This is especially true for his handler, who knew and loved him best," the Facebook post said.