IFPD is looking for a missing 4-year-old boy named Reign Nichols

MAVI.00_03_17_07.Still001
today at 5:05 PM
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Police Department is looking for a missing 4-year-old boy named Reign Nichols. 

Reign is around 3 feet tall, with blonde hair, and blue eyes, wearing khaki shorts and no shirt. Reign is pictured above.

Reign may have left on his blue strider bike (a bike with no pedals). Reign was last seen around 3:45 p.m. in the 200 block of 16th Street.

Anyone who has seen Reign or who has information about his current whereabouts is asked to please contact Idaho Falls Police dispatch at (208)529-1200.

Local News 8 will provide any updates we receive.

