Water managers propose new plan to state

IDAHO (Surface Water Coalition Press Release) – The Surface Water Coalition is pleased to announce the submission of a proposed Groundwater Management Plan to the Idaho Department of Water Resources (IDWR). This submittal comes ahead of Governor Brad Little’s Executive Order No. 2024 – 06’s September 1 deadline for representatives from the Surface Water Coalition (SWC), Idaho Ground Water Association (IGWA), and other stakeholders from the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer Groundwater Management Plan Advisory Committee to create and submit their proposed plans to the state for review by IDWR Director Mathew Weaver.

SWC’s proposed management plan was created with the goals of promoting a healthy Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer (ESPA), increasing reach gains into the Snake River, protecting private property rights, upholding the Idaho Constitution, and guaranteeing an adequate water supply for Idaho’s future generations. Following the submittal of their draft Groundwater Management Plan, SWC released this statement:

“These past few months of negotiations have been intense and extremely beneficial, and we are grateful for all the time and energy dedicated towards creating an enduring solution for our shared resource. These meetings allowed us to sit down at the table together and talk farmer to farmer to bring forward some innovative ideas about how best to protect our aquifer, avoid future injury to our senior water rights, and keep as many acres of Idaho farmland as viable as possible. The Surface Water Coalition is confident that a long-term agreement between our senior water right holders and our neighboring junior water right users is possible, and we are looking forward to continuing to work together with the Idaho Department of Water Resources to finalize an effective groundwater management plan.”

SWC further applauds the Governor’s and the Idaho Water Resource Board’s recent steps to prioritize the health and longevity of the ESPA, including the announcement of $10 million to be allocated for this cause. The prioritization of the ESPA, including recharge that will benefit the Snake River near American Falls, will have net benefits that will positively impact the communities, businesses, and entire agriculture industry of Idaho.

Settlement negotiations between the SWC and IGWA continue concerning a mitigation plan that would provide the IGWA groundwater districts safe harbor from a curtailment order. The Governor’s Executive Order stated that a mitigation plan should be submitted by October 1.