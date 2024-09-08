Fish Creek Fire Update: over 22,000 acres burned and 69 percent complete

TOGWOTEE PASS, Wyoming (NRCIMT2 RELEASE) – Night operations continued to monitor the fire activity, support structure protection operations, and patrol for spot fires, but some of their engagement was limited due to the dense smoke, which at times, reduced visibility to a few feet.

The majority of the daytime resources continued their work in the northeast corner of the fire, protecting the identified values at risk including the Highway 26 corridor, and the areas of Brooks Lake, Pinnacle and Breccia Drives. Those three specific areas remain in a Level 3 evacuation status (Designated by red blocks on the PIO Incident Map).

U.S. Highway 26/287 will continue to remain open this weekend, but between Mile Marker 26 to 29.8, motorists will be escorted by a pilot vehicle during the hours 7:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Travelers should plan on an additional 20-minute travel time due to this escort.