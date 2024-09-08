President Russell M. Nelson 100th Birthday Commemoration

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints will celebrate the 100th birthday of its current president Russell M. Nielson this Monday, September 9th.

To celebrate, the Idaho Falls Temple will show a 75-minute video starting at 4 p.m. in both English and Spanish.

The video will highlight the stories of 100 members of the church who President Nielson invited.

To view the film you can go to the visitor center located at 1000 Memorial Drive, on the east side of the Idaho Falls Temple.

More information is on the visitor center's Facebook page, or you can call (208)523-4504.