Wapiti Fire update: 12 percent contained and nearly 117,000 acres burned

today at 3:55 PM
Published 4:02 PM

STANLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – Fire crews are still managing the fire under a full suppression values-driven strategy. 

This strategy seeks to protect values at risk while only placing fire personnel in locations where there is a reasonable probability of success.

There are currently over 14 hundred people working on this fire. 

State Highway 21 will remain closed east of Lowman to Stanley for the time being. 

Some people have been allowed to return home to the Stanley area and are still in ready status. 

For code red updates, text Custer to 9-9-4-1-1.

